Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' availability

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The residents of village Thatha Hakiman, a locality falls under the Sahiwal municipality, have expressed dismay over non-provision of long-neglected basic amenities of life despite repeated assurances by the authorities concerned.

The area was inflicted with broken roads, choked drainage system, unhygienic drinking water and missing health facilities despite Punjab ombudsman's directives to ensure facilities in 2015, Ahmed Nawaz Dhuddi, a resident of the village, said, “Commitments are made and paper work is done years back but on ground, nothing has been done for the village," he added.

Rai Sher Ali, another resident, said the Punjab ombudsman had taken notice of the situation and directed the local administration of Sargodha to include the village in Annual Development Projects 2016-17 but the authorities turned a deaf ear to residents' repeated complaints.

The people are facing health problems due to stagnant water around the village, he added. Drainage system on three sides of the village had been made but a big pond filled with drainage water is still exists, he pointed out. “Many villagers have become victim of Hepatitis due to infiltrated water,” he added

Iqbal, another local, said cancer, diabetes and heart diseases were very common in rural areas of the district, adding no sufficient medical facilitates were being provided to the people as treatment of the diseases was not affordable for them.

He pointed out that mortality rate was high in rural areas as shortage of gynaecologists in Rural Health Centre (RHC) of the district.

The ombudsman had also directed the provincial health secretary on February 4, 2015, to establish a dispensary in the village but no step had been taken as of yet, informed a resident Haji Ghulam Ali.

The residents also demanded of the government to install water filteration plants in rural areas of the district to provide clean dirking water to them.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Sargodha, Captain (R), Muhammed Wasim told APP on Friday that the government had banned development funds of the district council.

He assured that when the funds were available, the district administration would provide missing facilities to the village on the priority.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorites to drop deltamethrin powders in Pounds and ensure anti-mosquitos spray in the locality.

APP/ahn/378