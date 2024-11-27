Thatha Sadiqabad Police Station Registers Record 600 Cases In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
The alarming rise in crime has led to a record-breaking 600 cases registered at Thatha Sadiqabad Police Station in 2024, the highest in its 15-year history
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The alarming rise in crime has led to a record-breaking 600 cases registered at Thatha Sadiqabad Police Station in 2024, the highest in its 15-year history.
This unprecedented surge reflects a growing challenge for law enforcement agencies in the area.
The first case of the year, filed as 01/24, involved Assistant Sub-Inspector Rana Muhammad Ashraf apprehending Zafar Iqbal of Chak No. 125-10R for the possession of 15 liters of liquor.
The 600th case, lodged by Rana Muhammad Suleman of Pul 132-10R, targeted unidentified thieves for shoplifting. The staggering number of cases indicates a sharp increase in criminal activities, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced policing and preventive measures to address this troubling trend.
