Thatha Water Supply, money laundering references against Zardari adjourned till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatta Water Supply and mega money laundering references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till Thursday due to engagements of the defence counsel.

However, the court adjourned hearing on Park Lane Company reference till February 8.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the fake accounts references against Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others. The court also accepted one-day exemption from hearing request of the former president.

At the outset of hearing, Zardari's Lawyer Farouk H Naek conducted cross examination with NAB witness Ahsan Aslam.

Naek said according to the documents submitted by the witness his client did not hold any position in Park Lane Company.

Asif Zardari had resigned from the directorship of Park Lane on August 18, 2020, he said adding his client was not company's director in accordance of its annual tax returns of 2009.

The witness said Asif Zardari was not director at the time.

Naek said Asif Ali Zardari had been mentioned as director in 2008-9 in record of form 29.