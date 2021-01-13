Thatha Water Supply, Pink Residency references against Zardari adjourned till next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference till January 20, after a defence lawyer cross examination with prosecution witness.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference connected with fake accounts scam against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others. The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed on requests of their lawyers.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer conducted cross examination of NAB witness Tariq Majeed. The defense counsel said that all the documents submitted by the witness were not related to Haresh Company. The witness admitted it and said that all documents were not related to it.

The defense counsel said that whether the witness had submitted any such document in the court which proved Harish Company's link with another company, to which the witness said, "No, I did not produce any document to prove the connection between the two companies." The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 20.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Pink Residency graft reference till January 18. The cross-examination with the prosecution witness couldn't be done due to the absence of defence lawyers. The accused Abdul Ghani Majeed was granted one-day exemption from hearing.

The court adjourned the further hearing till January 18.