Thatha Water Supply Reference Adjourned Till Nov 13

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till Nov 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till November 13, in Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on the graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Cross-examining of a prosecution witness will be conducted by the defense lawyers in the next hearing.

The court also accepted one day exemption from hearing plea of Asif Ali Zardari and granted the same.

The same court recorded the statement of a witness Munavar Alam in Pink Residency reference and adjourned hearing in the matter till November 11.

The court also accepted the one-day exemption from hearing request by Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

