Thatha Water Supply Reference Adjourned Till Nov 16

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:48 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari till November 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari till November 16.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on fake accounts reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president on medical grounds.

At the outset of hearing, the associate defense lawyer apprised the court that two defense lawyers including Arshad Tabraiz and Jamshaid Malik had isolated themselves after their family infected with coronavirus.

He prayed the court to adjourned hearing on the case until lab results of the said lawyers.

The court remarked that the top court had given directive for early completion of trials and then adjourned hearing on the case till November 16.

