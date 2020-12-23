Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till Jan 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply graft reference till January 12, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on corruption reference pertaining to the fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola, defence lawyers Raheema Khan and Rafay Advocate appeared before the court.

However, the co-accused were brought in court under foolproof security.

Court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and accused Hassan Ali Memon on their request.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer Raheema Khan conducted cross examination of NAB witness Tariq Majeed. After this, court adjourned hearing on the case till January 12.

Meanwhile, same court adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference against Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others till January 11. NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola and witness Ahsan Aslam appeared before the court.

However, court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed. The defence lawyer could not conduct cross-examining of the witness, after this court adjourned the case till next date.