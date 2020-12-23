UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thatha Water Supply Reference Adjourned Till Jan 12

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till Jan 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply graft reference till January 12, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on corruption reference pertaining to the fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola, defence lawyers Raheema Khan and Rafay Advocate appeared before the court.

However, the co-accused were brought in court under foolproof security.

Court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and accused Hassan Ali Memon on their request.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer Raheema Khan conducted cross examination of NAB witness Tariq Majeed. After this, court adjourned hearing on the case till January 12.

Meanwhile, same court adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference against Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others till January 11. NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola and witness Ahsan Aslam appeared before the court.

However, court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed. The defence lawyer could not conduct cross-examining of the witness, after this court adjourned the case till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Accountability Bureau Water Faryal Talpur Lawyers Same January From Court

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

41 minutes ago

Russia's Duma Passes in 1st Reading Bill Allowing ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi signs reference seeking SC ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new virus ..

2 minutes ago

Australia keen to enhance trade relations with : H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.