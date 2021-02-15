UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thatha Water Supply Reference Adjourned Till Feb 22

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till Feb 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply graft reference till February 22, filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and accused Abdul Ghani Majeed in the case.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Water Lawyers February From Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides at-home COVID-19 vaccination servic ..

26 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 to begin on Sunday

26 minutes ago

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

2 hours ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.