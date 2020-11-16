UrduPoint.com
Thatha Water Supply Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till Nov 24

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Thatha water supply reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing of Thatha Water Supply scheme reference till November 24, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference connected with fake accounts scam and adjourned hearing into the matter without further proceeding.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

During the course of proceeding, Zardari's lawyer Farook H.

Naek pleaded that the top court had not ordered the trial court to hear new cases on daily basis.

He said that several defense counsels and their families were suffered from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on a reference against former prime minister Shuakat Aziz pertaining to misuse of powers till November 20.

The accused and counsels couldn't appear before the court due to sit-in near Faizabad.

The court then postponed announcement of its decisions on acquittal pleas of accused till next date.

