Thatha Water Supply Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till Jan 27

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Thatha Water Supply reference against Zardari adjourned till Jan 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply reference till January 27, against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed. On the occasion, the defence lawyers conducted cross examination of prosecution witness Tariq Mehmood.

After this, the court summoned two more witnesses on next hearing and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing till February 8, on a graft reference against former secretary interior Shahid Khan and others pertaining to illegal allotment of plot of National Police Foundation (NPF) allocated for the families of martyrs.

The defence lawyer informed the court that Shahid Khan could not appear before court due to suffering from fever. The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to the accused and postponed the indictment till next date.

