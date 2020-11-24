UrduPoint.com
Thatha Water Supply Reference Hearing Adjourned For A Day

Thatha Water Supply reference hearing adjourned for a day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam till November 25.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former president Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Muhammad Ramzan and Abdul Haleem Memon filed one-day exemption from hearing requests which were approved by the court.

During the course of proceeding, the defense counsel Arshad Tabraz continued his cross examining with prosecution witness and couldn't complete it during the proceedings.

After this, the court adjourned hearing till next date.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed his decision on acquittal plea of PMLN's leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi till December 14, in a reference pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

