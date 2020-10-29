UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thatta Water Supply Reference: Zardari Was Exempted From Personal Appearance In Courts

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:37 PM

Thatta Water Supply reference: Zardari was exempted from personal appearance in courts  

NAB court has recorded statement of a witness and rejected plea of another co-accused to defer hearing of the same case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) An Accountability Court on Thursday allowed exemption to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari from appearance in Thatta water supply reference.

The court, however, turned down petition filed by co-accused to defer the hearing and testimony of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness was recorded.

Previously on Oct 5th, NAB court had framed charges against former President Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply case via video link.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari in December 2019 was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

Zardari was accused of money laundering of billions of rupees through fake accounts and companies. NAB was investigating him and other accused over money laundering.

However, Mr. Zardari denied the allegations leveled against him by NAB officials. According to some reports, the former President used other peoples’ accounts to launder money.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Water Bank Thatta Money December 2019 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Pakistan Opens Doors to the First Experien ..

10 minutes ago

Higher time scale granted to teaching faculty unde ..

13 minutes ago

MPs take UK govt to court over Russia meddling pro ..

14 minutes ago

French green light for pro sport to continue despi ..

14 minutes ago

France's Macron Warns Second COVID-19 Outbreak Wil ..

14 minutes ago

SpaceX Says Crew Dragon's Launch to ISS Delayed Du ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.