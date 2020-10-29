Thatta Water Supply reference: Zardari was exempted from personal appearance in courts  

(@fidahassanain)

NAB court has recorded statement of a witness and rejected plea of another co-accused to defer hearing of the same case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) An Accountability Court on Thursday allowed exemption to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari from appearance in Thatta water supply reference.

The court, however, turned down petition filed by co-accused to defer the hearing and testimony of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness was recorded.

Previously on Oct 5th, NAB court had framed charges against former President Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply case via video link.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari in December 2019 was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

Zardari was accused of money laundering of billions of rupees through fake accounts and companies. NAB was investigating him and other accused over money laundering.

However, Mr. Zardari denied the allegations leveled against him by NAB officials. According to some reports, the former President used other peoples’ accounts to launder money.