Thatta water supply scheme reference adjourned till May 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Thatta water supply scheme reference till May 21.

AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During hearing, the NAB submitted a report seeking the exemption from appearance for the President under under Article 248 of the Constitution.

Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ijaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Minahil Majeed and Abdul Nadeem Bhutto are also named accused in the reference.