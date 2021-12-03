The 14th International Urdu Conference organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will be held from December 9 to 12 in Arts Council Karachi

14th International Urdu Conference, The largest festival in the world of literature, will be held in Arts Council Karachi from December 9 to 12, said Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd December, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has said that the 14th International Urdu Conference will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 3 pm in Arts Council Karachi which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Sindh. There will be sessions in which scholars of the Urdu world will have scholarly discussions on their subjects. Sham-e-faiz will be held on the first day of the conference along with a musical program. He announced while addressing a press conference at the Arts Council here on Friday along with representatives of sponsored Urdu Conference Bank of Punjab, Salam Takaful, and iTecknologi. Director-General Culture Sindh Aleem Lashari, CEO Salam Takaful Rizwan Hussain & Salman Hussain, CEO of iTecknologi was also present.

Ahmad Shah said that this year is the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence so this conference has been attributed to it. We strive to develop the languages and cultures of different provinces. The great intellectuals of world literature have been invited to this conference. Those who could not come will join us on the digital system. He said that the Urdu conference has now become a tradition. First, it was started by Arts Council and now it is being held in different places. Such conferences are necessary to keep the culture and language alive which is the life of nations. He said that despite the code, the conference will be held on time. We also held last year. The people of Karachi are eagerly awaiting this conference. From December 9 to December 12, Ahl-e-Zouk will be welcomed to the Arts Council. Explaining the details of the conference, he said that on the second day of the conference, the modern situation of Urdu novel, the situation of sacred literature, children's literature and new world, the situation of translation, book launch, Iqbal, and the present, Sahir Ludhianvi, So.

Years of Urdu and Media, Sheikh Ayaz, Kamran Khan's Conversation, Seraiki Language and Literature, We Are All Hopeful, Ibn-e-Insha and International Poetry. On the third day, Urdu Fiction Commentary, Form and Meaning of Urdu Poetry, Book Review Ceremony, Memoirs, Book Launch, Seventy-Five Years of Education, Socio-Cultural Scenario of Pakistan, Punjabi Language and Literature, Book Launch in Memory of Ada Jafri Mushtaq Ahmad Yousifi, Seventy-Five Years of Balochi Literature, Situation of Our Arts, International Poetry. Fourth day Urdu Criticism Contemporary Scenario, Urdu Ghazal New Formations, Seventy-Five Years and Modern Agenda of Pakistani Economy, Yorkshire Literary Award, Pakhtun Language and Literature Ceremony, Women and Pakistani Ceremony, Book Launch Seventy-Five Years of Sindhi Literature and Society, Review of Pakistani Journalism, In Memory of Khawaja Moinuddin, Me and Pakistan, Final Session, Naheed Siddiqui will present Classical Dance &Qawwali Programs. Speaking on the occasion, Urdu Conference Sponsor, CEO Salam Takaful Rizwan Hussain said that development is not possible unless the private sector comes forward for the promotion of culture. CEO iTecknologi Salman Hussain It is a great pleasure to be a part of the conference. We are grateful to Ahmad Shah for giving us this opportunity.DG Culture Aleem Lashari said that the Department of Culture has always been at the forefront of the promotion of arts and culture. The Arts Council is the largest institution of culture. Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi said that media is important for the success of the International Urdu Conference. Contributes, I thank all the media, the Ministry of Culture, and all the sponsors.