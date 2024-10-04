Open Menu

The 1st Pakistan International Date Palm Festival Kick Starts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 06:19 PM

The 1st Pakistan International Date Palm Festival kick starts

The 1st Pakistan International Date Palm Festival and Exhibition aimed at bolstering country’s production and export of dates and its value-added products kick starts here at Expo Center Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The 1st Pakistan International Date Palm Festival and Exhibition aimed at bolstering country’s production and export of dates and its value-added products kick starts here at Expo Center Karachi on Friday.

The festival and exhibition are being organized by Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with Embassy of United Arab Emirates in Pakistan and Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and agriculture innovation.

Besides local growers and processors of date palm, 150 delegates from 8 different countries were taking part in the festival and exhibition.

The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minster Syed Murad Ali Shah, UAE Envoy to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, Federal secretary NFSR Ali Tahir, Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala and Secretary General Khalifa International Award Dr. Abdel Wahhab Zaid cut the ribbon to inaugurate the two-day festival and exhibition.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the festival, termed the festival as a reflection of friendly ties of Pakistan and UAE and said that it would not only open new avenues of sharing and cooperation for both the brotherly countries but also help in the promotion of Pakistani dates.

He said that there was a vast potential for Pakistani dates in the global market and full access of Pakistani dates to the global market could earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

Tessori while stressing on the unity and collaboration among the Muslim countries said that these countries possessed enormous capital, resources and power and they could gain their due share in international trade through unity, coordination and collaborative efforts.

The governor stressed on need of commercial plantation, reducing post-harvest loses, value addition and provision of technical assistance to farmers for enhancing production as well as export of dates. He urged the local growers, manufacturers and exporters to leverage form the technical expertise of UAE friends.

The Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, in his address, said that Pakistan is ranked at number five in date cultivation and production where Date Palm was cultivated on 252,000 acres while date production in the year 2022 had remained over 730,000 ton.

Sindh is the leading producer of dates which contributes more than 57% to the total national production while Khairpur is a major center for dates, producing more than 300 unique varieties, Murad Shah stated and added that a research center has been set up in Kot Deeji town, training programs have already been organized for growers in Khairpur and 8 solar gas hybrid dryers and 35 tunnel dryers have been installed to produce quality dates.

A project has been initiated to introduce palm cultivation in the Thar desert, for which Date Palm cultivation models have been obtained from the Gulf countries, he said and hoped that tissue culture technology will play a key role in accelerating the proliferation of these superior varieties.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council were working on the project and after evaluations of 38 different Date varieties 8 were recommended to be planted on a large scale while PARC was also working to enhance post-harvest processing and value addition, Murad Shah added.

The UAE envoy to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, said that the unique festival reflects the commitment of both the countries to develop agriculture, enhance agriculture production and ensure food security.

UAE and Pakistan were working jointly to enhance agri-production and export through promotion of modern technology and bolstering the bilateral relations in agriculture sector, he said and hoped that the festival would boost the export of Pakistani dates and significantly contribute to the national economy.

Federal Secretary MNFS&R, Ali Tahir, while reading out the message of Federal Minster for NFS&R, Rana Tanveer Hussain, said that Date Palm was an important part of our agriculture and the festival will play an important role in development of the sector.

He unlined the need of adoption of progress made in science and technology, information sharing, sensitizing farmers about modern cultivation techniques and dealing with implications of the climate change.

CE TDAP, Zubair Motiwala, highlighted the potential of Pak-UAE collaboration in tissue culture research and value addition of Date Palm and invited investors from UAE to invest and form joint ventures in values addition.

Secretary General Khalifa International Award, Abdel Wahhab Zaid, Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakhit Ateeq Alroumethi also spoke at the occasion and said that UAE was committed to extend cooperation to Pakistan in every sector.

Later, the Sindh Governor and CM flanked by UAE diplomats awarded certificates and awards to the best growers and processors of Date Palm. They also different stalls set up in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Technology Governor Exchange Agriculture Thar UAE Salem Progress Reading Superior United Arab Emirates Khairpur Gas Murad Ali Shah Market Muslim From Share Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, eco ..

PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation

5 minutes ago
 Govt issues notification of army’s deployment fo ..

Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit

15 minutes ago
 Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pak ..

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting

25 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricke ..

Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

31 minutes ago
 Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh K ..

Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

35 minutes ago
 Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving ..

Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..

48 minutes ago
UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

8 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs1,012 billion into market

SBP injects Rs1,012 billion into market

8 minutes ago
 Oil extends gains, Hong Kong stocks resume rally

Oil extends gains, Hong Kong stocks resume rally

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan making landmark strides on foreign policy ..

Pakistan making landmark strides on foreign policy front under PM Shehbaz Sharif ..

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 NUST confers honorary PhD degree upon Malaysia’s ..

NUST confers honorary PhD degree upon Malaysia’s Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan