The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is being observed today

Captain Karnal Sher Khan is one of the ten recipients of country’s highest military award Nishan-e-Haider.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2021) The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War Hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is being observed today (Monday).

He was born in district Sawabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970.

During the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control in 1999, he emerged as the symbol of courage and inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces while defending the five strategic posts at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultray.