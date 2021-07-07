The 22nd martyred anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, observed

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Wednesday as the national hero displaying utmost valour and unwavering allegiance rendered unprecedented sacrifice to defend the motherland

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Wednesday as the national hero displaying utmost valour and unwavering allegiance rendered unprecedented sacrifice to defend the motherland.

Force Commander Northern Areas ( FCNA) Major General Jawwad Ahmed, laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed's grave in Hundur, Yasin.

People from various walk of lives, civil and military officials and relatives of Shahuada attended the ceremony.

Shaheed Lalak Jan was awarded the country's highest award Nishan-e-Haider for the devotion and courage he showed in the Kargil war in 1999.

Meanwhile, the Director General ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said the nation pays homage to Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, who laid his life while defending the motherland against high odds in most challenging battlefield environment during Kargil conflict.

He said Lalak Jan Shaheed's fortitude and selflessness will keep inspiring the indomitable defenders of Pakistan for times to come.