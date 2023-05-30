"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Included In The List Of Memorable Dates In The Celebration

The Executive Board of UNESCO, at its 216th session, approved proposals from Member States regarding anniversaries in which UNESCO could take part in events in 2024-2025

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 May, 2023) The Executive Board of UNESCO, at its 216th session, approved proposals from Member States regarding anniversaries in which UNESCO could take part in events in 2024-2025. Following the discussion, the Executive Board decided and recommended to the General Conference to authorize UNESCO to take part in the celebration of 46 anniversaries. Among them, the proposal submitted by Turkmenistan with the support of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Ukraine on the "300th anniversary of the birth of the poet Magtymguly Fragi."

This list also contains the following proposals that Turkmenistan proposed jointly with other countries and supported:

950th anniversary of the Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk (Compendium of the Turkic dialects), written by the lexicographer and philologist Mahmud al-Kashgari (1074) (joint proposal by Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with the support of Hungary, Mauritania, Morocco, Qatar and Tajikistan); 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani, architect (1125 – late 12th century) (Azerbaijan, with the support of Türkiye and Turkmenistan); 1000th anniversary of the birth of Amir ʿOnṣor-al-Maʿāli Kaykāvus (Kaykāʾus) b. Eskandar b. Qābus b. Vošmgir (Islamic Republic of Iran with the support of Armenia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan; 100th anniversary of the active life of Parvin E’tesami, poet (1907-1941) (Islamic Republic of Iran with the support of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan)

It is also worth recalling that on May 24, 2023, UNESCO included the Collection of manuscripts of Magtymguly Fragi, presented by Turkmenistan, in the International Memory of the World Register.

In 2024, Turkmenistan will widely celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great philosopher and poet Magtymguly. In addition to the large-scale cultural events, there will be grand opening of the majestic monument being erected in the foothills of the Kopetdag in honor of Magtymguly Fragi, which will become another symbol of deep reverence by current generations for the richest creative heritage of the great Turkmen poet and thinker.