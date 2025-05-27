The 32nd death anniversary of legendary actress Rani observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The 32nd death anniversary of renowned film actress Nasira Begum, known as Rani, observed on Tuesday.

She was born as Nasira Sarfraz in Lahore in 1946. Rani became one of Lollywood’s top actresses during the 1960s and 70s.

She earned fame for her powerful performances in hit films such as Anjuman, Devar Bhabi, and Umrao Jan Ada.

She is known for her expressive acting and screen presence. Rani ruled both urdu and Punjabi cinema.

She was honored with several awards during her career, including Nigar Awards for Best Actress for the film ‘Mera Ghar, Meri Jannat’ in 1968.

She also won another Nigar Award for best actress for her role in the film ‘Sona Chandi’ in 1986.

Rani died of cancer on this day in 1993 in Lahore.