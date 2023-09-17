Open Menu

The 40th Annual District Naat Competition Concluded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

The 40th annual district Naat competition concluded

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The 40th Annual District Naat Competition, jointly organized by the district administration Abbottabad and the Hazara Arts Council Abbottabad, was concluded here Sunday. The event featured participants from various age groups and comprised four distinct categories, highlighting the rich talent in the region.

In the category under the age of 15, Syeda Madiha Nasir from Government Girls Higher Secondary school Havelian clinched the first position. Ashmal Qureshi from Army Public School Abbottabad secured the second position, while Aliha Nasim from Government Girls High School No. 2 Abbottabad secured the third position.

The participants aged 15 to 25, Syeda Zahra from Government Girls College Havelian took the top spot, Aabresh Hafeez from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Havelian secured the second position and Muhammad Ahmed from Government Commerce College Abbottabad claimed the third position.

In the age group between 15 to 25, Hafiz Muhammad Hasanat from Jamia Mahria Zia-ul-Uloom Abbottabad displayed exceptional skills, securing the first position.

Malik Muzammil Jalil from Government Commerce College Abbottabad was awarded the second position, while Hafiz Muzammil from the same college secured the third position.

The competition, held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, extended for nearly eight hours. Over 120 students from various universities, government and private colleges, Madaris, government and private schools, and various Naat academies participated in this event.

Notably, the competition also included young talents under 15 years of age, with Syeda Madiha Nasir from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Havelian emerging as the top performer in this category.

A memorable conclusion to the event, Hafiz Qari Junaid Mustafa and Syed Mehar Ali Shah captivated the audience with their heart-touching Naats, leaving a lasting impression.

