The 4th Pakistan Travel Mart kick starts to promote tourism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The 4th edition of international travel and tourism event Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025 featuring exhibition stalls conferences and interactive sessions kick starts here at Expo Center Karachi that will continue till Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with Iran's Khorasan Razavi province Governor Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and diplomats of different friendly countries, inaugurated the PTM 2025.

Pakistan Travel Mart is a leading international travel trade show connecting the world to Pakistan and creating travel and tourism opportunities and offering innovative solutions for promoting tourism and fostering economic growth.

The PTM is being co-hosted by Trade Development Authority (TDAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC) and provincial tourism authorities under the theme of “Bridging Cultures and Empowering Local Governments, through Travel”.

The minister, speaking at the occasion, a number of prominent travel and tourism companies from Pakistan and across Asia, middle East, Africa and Europe as well as government departments and organizations have set up their stalls in the PTM 2025.

He said that the event offers multifaceted opportunities to promote national and international tourism in the country bestowed with mesmerizing natural beauty and astonishing geographical diversity and is home to archaeological remnants of Indus Valley Civilization one of the most ancient civilization on the planet.

The tourism minister said that Sindh government is working on different projects for development of the sector and investment in tourism related initiatives in Public Private Partnership mode will be encouraged and facilitated.

The Governor of Iran's Khorasan Razavi province Dr Gholam Hossein Mozaffari highlighted the initiatives for promoting tourism and people to people contact among Pakistan and Iran and said that Iran is providing maximum facilities to tourists particularly the pilgrims.

The Sindh Minister along with the dignitaries visited different stalls and inquired about products and services being presented to the consumers.

The Pakistan Travel Mart integrates sustainable tourism, heritage preservation and investment opportunities to reflect a balanced approach to economic development, environmental care and cultural authenticity and the Sustainable Destinations Forum is also taking place along the PTM.

The Sustainable Destinations Forum, on the first day, hosted sessions on role of technology and artificial intelligence in revolutionizing journey, sustainable tourism for a resilient future, and medical tourism.