Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11rd March, 2021) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11rd March, 2021) The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off March 12 at 16:00 hours at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Jointly organized by the Sindh Literary Foundation, Endowment Fund Trust, culture department government of Sindh, and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. This festival is a three-day event with book launches, sessions on cultural & political developments, history and education, folk music, performances, and theatre.

The festival will be inaugurated by Syed Sardar Ali Shah, provincial minister of Sindh for culture.

“I am grateful to our media for highlighting the positive face of Pakistan. Arts Council is the core of culture. The biggest festival of Sindh culture is going to be held in Arts Council and we are delighted to host this literature festival" Arts Council of Pakistan president Mohammad Ahmed Shah said while addressing a press conference for the 4th Sindh Literature Festival.

“Five years ago, three youngsters set out to organize the Sindh Literature Festival, a festival that reflects Sindh's literature, way of life, and culture,” said Ahmed Shah who was accompanied by the writer & columnist Noor-ul-Huda Shah, organizer Naseer Gopang, Zohaib Kaka, and Najia Mir.

The 4th Sindh Literature Festival scheduled for March 12th-14th, 2021 in Arts Council Karachi.

“For some time, there has been a lot of work being done in Sindh to eradicate hatred. There are two platforms that are playing a pivotal role in this regard. One is the Arts Council and the other is the Sindh Literary Foundation. The Arts Council is a place where every language and culture is valued.

I hope that the more people participate in this program, the more positive the message will be conveyed to the world” said Noor-ul-Huda Shah.

We used to attend Karachi Literature Festival every year and being inspired by that we decided to organize Sindh Literature Festival. The purpose was to highlight that Pakistan boasts rich and vibrant cultures, traditions, and flavors - Naseer Gopang.

Addressing the presser, Zohaib Kaka Said “ The festival is being organized under adverse conditions and during such times Endowment Fund Trust, secretary culture Akbar Laghari, Minister of Sindh for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah and president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah supported us for this festival”

Najia Mir said that Sindh Literature Festival has about 27 sessions in which international level sessions will be held. Overseas Literary personalities will participate in the festival virtually. She said that people who love literature have always supported us and the number of visitors to the Sindh Literature Festival is increasing every year.