The 5th Sindh Literature Festival is in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The second day of the 5th Sindh Literature Festival kicked off with the launch of Lecturer Saleem Jamali's book "Gustakh Mohabbat" in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sindh Literary Foundation

Jamali spoke while Halar Nawaz performed the duties of director. On this occasion, the speakers said that literature plays a very important role in society. We can never forget the tradition of Sindh.

They said that our love is divine. The ceremony of “Psychological Study of Shah Latif” was held at Auditorium I in which Dr. Ahmed Soomro, Aftab Abro spoke while Fahim Shinas performed the duties of moderator.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Soomro introduced us to a traditional concept is merely Pir and Wali. He added that Shah Latif had criticized him for being so psychological. We have tried to consider Shah Latif as a human being instead of a guardian.

Aftab Abu, who was present at the meeting, criticized the title of the author's book and said that the name of the book should not be "Psychological study of Shah Latif" but a psychological study of Shah Latif's poetry.

To which Dr. Ahmed Soomro replied that I have laid the foundation not only for poetry but also for its characters. The third session started with Salma Ahmed Alam's book "Agents of Change" He said that many institutions are trying to educate poor children, including institutions like TCF and Kiran Foundation, but unless the government schools get better, the education system will not improve.

He said that Sindh people are more liberal than other provinces in terms of education. We should not look at the education system as politics. He said that the government has to play a vital role in fixing the basic education system so that the quality of education can be improved.

In the fourth session of the festival, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi and Amr Pirzado spoke on the occasion while Rizwan Gul performed the duties of moderator. On this occasion, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said that gender has done good research which is reflected in the book.

He talks a lot about his father and there are some stories that make his eyes water. He said that all the three children of Anwar Pirzado have identified themselves. There are many people who are feminists but there are no dictators in their homes.

Writer Amar Pirzado said that Anwar Pirzado has spoken of love for Sindh and women's rights. It made women the target of social change. Even when there was no idea of celebrating Cultural Day, they still celebrated English Cultural Day.

