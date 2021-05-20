UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The 6th Census Counts 21774 Transgender Persons

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

The 6th Census counts 21774 transgender persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The sixth Population and Housing Census held for the first time in Pakistan which reported that total population of transgender people in the country was 21,774 persons.

The census 2017 final data showed that 55.12 per cent or 12,002 transgender people lived in urban localities and remaining 44.88 % or 9,772 people in the category were living in rural areas.

The largest chunk of transgender population -12,435 people registered in the category- lives in province of Punjab that constituted 57.11 per cent of the country's transgender population, reveals the CCI approved final data of 6th Population and Housing Census released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The second highest population of transgender people was registered in Sindh with 5,954 or 27.34 percent. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa houses 9.18% of total population or 1999 transgender people and Balochistan 780. In the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the population of transgender people was 326 and in Islamabad 280.

On the order of the Supreme Court, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had made arrangements for acquiring segregated data of TG community for the first time in the history of the country and included separate codes for disabled and transgender people in the census 2017.

Previously, no option was available for the transgender people except being marked as those with disabilities.

The census data showed that the transgender population in urban Punjab stood at 6,818 and in rural areas at 5,617 while in Sindh, the urban transgender population was 3,807 and rural 2,147. Similarly in the Federal capital Islamabad 156 out of total 280 transgender people took abode in urban areas.

A different trend was witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Balochistan, as in the KP 908 transgender people lived in urban and 1,091 in rural areas while in former FATA out of total 326 transgender persons 304 were living in rural localities. In Balochistan 219 people from transgender community lived in urban while 489 in rural areas.

The Census data further revealed that 94.26% population of transgender community was aged 18 and above whereas 8.24 % of their population comprised of senior citizens of 65 years and above. Interestingly the data did not show even a single transgender person below the age of 15 years in whole the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that preliminary data of the Census 2017 released late August 2017 reported transgender population in the country 10418 persons but recent data published by PBS has taken the number to 21774.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab August 2017 From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin Will Not Participate in Friday' ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 launch road safety campaign

3 minutes ago

Work on Rs 250m underpass to begin in Aug under PM ..

3 minutes ago

Labour Lawmaker Questions UK Government's Ability ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.