The 7th Population Census Starts In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 08:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 7th population census started here on Wednesday with the advent of its first phase of the housing census by marking the commissioner's office.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon started the census in the city by entering the number for the house census in his office. He entered the housing census number 004 of the Commissioner's office.

Earlier, the census arrangements were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi. The Director of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Munawar Ali Ghanghro and Shakeel Qadir briefed the meeting about arrangements for the census and informed that digital census was being conducted for the first time in the country.

The meeting was informed that in the first phase, a three-day house census activity would be carried out that would be followed by the second phase of population census starting from March 04, 2023.

The meeting was further informed that the census enumerating process would continue till April 01, 2023 in which 8010 enumerators and supervisors would perform duties. Special security arrangements had been made for the census and personnel of Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army will perform security duties along with the census staff.

A complaint centre has been set up in the commissioner's office to receive public complaints and citizens could register their complaints by dialing the number 1299, the commissioner said.

The Census was an important activity and a national duty as all the future planning, development projects and delimitation of electoral Constituencies is done on basis of the census data, the commissioner said and urged citizens to actively participate in it and got them and their families registered.

