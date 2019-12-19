The 9th Mouza Census 2020 to commence from January

The 9th Mouza Census 2020 is commencing in Pakistan from January 2020 to collect and compile key data and information covering various socio-economic indicators for assessment of current situation as well as for facilitating future planning

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The 9th Mouza Census 2020 is commencing in Pakistan 2020 to collect and compile key data and information covering various socio-economic indicators for assessment of current situation as well as for facilitating future planning.

A meeting in this regard was held on Thursday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirbad Junaid Hameed Samo in chair which was attended by representative of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Munawar Ali Rajput and other officials concerned.

Munawar Ali Rajput, while briefing the meeting, said that first phase would start in January and cover Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad. The second phase of data collection would cover warm areas of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in February. While the third phase is set to commence in March and cover cold areas of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa provinces besides Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jamu and Kashmir.

Moreover, he said the training of revenue department staff would start from January 1, 2020 and information collection of Mouza Census would start after completion of the training.

He said that during the Mouza Census, basic information of all rural and urban areas of Pakistan would be collected so that a complete and appropriate information about basic facilities missing or available to population as well as financial and economic activities could be compiled.

He said all the information of rural census was compiled at tehsil level so that district government, administration and local government could know the actual situation of basic facilities in the district on the basis of which they could prepare better course of action for development in future and could witness the results of development projects completed in the past.

Addressing the meeting, the ADC assured full cooperation of revenue department and directed the staff of revenue department to provide genuine information in the interest of general public during Mouza Census to ensure flawless planning for provision of facilities keeping in view the needs and problems of the public.