Open Menu

The Acceptance By The Chief Minister Of Punjab For The Efforts Of The Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Related To The Industry Is A Source Of Pride For The Muslim League. Khawaja Rameez Hassan.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 08:02 PM

The acceptance by the Chief Minister of Punjab for the efforts of the provincial minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain related to the industry is a source of pride for the Muslim League. Khawaja Rameez Hassan.

Youth skill program, promotion of industry and utilization of manpower in the right direction will be a milestone in the country's development. Secretary Information Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Leader of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Chaudhry Shafi Hussain is playing a key role in making the people of Punjab employable and promoting industries in the true sense.

The role of industry and production is the backbone of development.He said that the acceptance of provincial minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain's industry-related efforts by the Chief Minister of Punjab is a source of pride for Muslim League. Youth skill program, promotion of industry and utilization of manpower in the right direction will be a milestone in the country's development

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Muslim Industry

Recent Stories

Eight killed by outdoor roof collapse at Serbia tr ..

Eight killed by outdoor roof collapse at Serbia train station: minister

12 minutes ago
 Traffic arrangements in place for annual Tablighi ..

Traffic arrangements in place for annual Tablighi ijtema at Raiwind

12 minutes ago
 China, UAE presidents exchange congratulations on ..

China, UAE presidents exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ..

12 minutes ago
 Sania Zahra murder case: Court rejects bail plea o ..

Sania Zahra murder case: Court rejects bail plea of 3 accused

12 minutes ago
 Killing of innocent school going children unaccept ..

Killing of innocent school going children unacceptable: Balochistan Chief Minist ..

30 minutes ago
 RPO assures police cooperation with business commu ..

RPO assures police cooperation with business community

30 minutes ago
KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmi ..

KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmission line

30 minutes ago
 China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its ec ..

China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its economy

30 minutes ago
 Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar camp ..

Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized

30 minutes ago
 Botswana opposition wins election in historic turn ..

Botswana opposition wins election in historic turnaround

30 minutes ago
 Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep wa ..

Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep watch on illegal sale of LPG

30 minutes ago
 Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impac ..

Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impact on Pakistan economy: Ministe ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan