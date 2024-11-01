- Home
The Acceptance By The Chief Minister Of Punjab For The Efforts Of The Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Related To The Industry Is A Source Of Pride For The Muslim League. Khawaja Rameez Hassan.
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Youth skill program, promotion of industry and utilization of manpower in the right direction will be a milestone in the country's development. Secretary Information Central Punjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Leader of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Chaudhry Shafi Hussain is playing a key role in making the people of Punjab employable and promoting industries in the true sense.
The role of industry and production is the backbone of development.He said that the acceptance of provincial minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain's industry-related efforts by the Chief Minister of Punjab is a source of pride for Muslim League. Youth skill program, promotion of industry and utilization of manpower in the right direction will be a milestone in the country's development
