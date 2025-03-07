Open Menu

The Administration Is Active In Protecting Consumers From Price Gouging During The Month Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

The administration is active in protecting consumers from price gouging during the month of Ramadan

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The administration is active in protecting consumers from price gouging during the month of Ramadan. Price Control Magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs 869,500 on shopkeepers for overcharging so far in the month of Ramadan.

During the inspection, 41 shops and points were sealed.

During 46,743 inspections, 614 illegal profiteers were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has said that the price control mechanism is being implemented as per government instructions and strict action is not being avoided against those charging more than the prescribed price, while immediate action is also being taken on complaints received from citizens.

No one will be allowed to charge arbitrary prices.

Recent Stories

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

35 minutes ago
 S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

36 minutes ago
 Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

45 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TD ..

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

54 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

1 hour ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

2 hours ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan