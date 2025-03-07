- Home
The Administration Is Active In Protecting Consumers From Price Gouging During The Month Of Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The administration is active in protecting consumers from price gouging during the month of Ramadan. Price Control Magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs 869,500 on shopkeepers for overcharging so far in the month of Ramadan.
During the inspection, 41 shops and points were sealed.
During 46,743 inspections, 614 illegal profiteers were arrested.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has said that the price control mechanism is being implemented as per government instructions and strict action is not being avoided against those charging more than the prescribed price, while immediate action is also being taken on complaints received from citizens.
No one will be allowed to charge arbitrary prices.
