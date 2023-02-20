The agriculture scientists of Sindh Agriculture University SAU conducting research on new wheat varieties

The agriculture scientists of Sindh Agriculture University SAU are carrying out research on new varieties along with the expansion of 300 wheat commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture scientists of Sindh Agriculture University SAU are carrying out research on new varieties along with the expansion of 300 wheat commodities.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed hopes that excellent results would be achieved under the supervision of eminent agriculture scientist Karam Khan Kaleri.

In order to ensure the availability of certified wheat seeds for the farmers of Sindh, the university spokesman informed that the research process is being carried out in the varsity experimental field and the university has planted 300 different wheat varieties for expansion and development of new varieties under the guidance of Karam Khan Kaleri.

The Vice Chancellor also visited the experimental field established in Latif Farm of the university, where he was briefed about more than 25,000 different commodity lines of wheat.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that through crossing of hundreds of domestic and foreign wheat commodities, the best varieties can be prepared through research work according to the climate of the province.

Karam Khan Kaleri informed the Vice Chancellor that complaints of rust have been received in different wheat varieties, but this research work will lead to rust-free varieties.

The Vice Chancellor said that the research will lead to the development of high-yielding wheat varieties, which will surely cater the demand certified seeds to the farmers.

Among others, Chairman High Power Farms Committee Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Chairman Seed Production and Development Center Dr. Zahoor Hussain Soomro, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri and Jakhro Mumtaz Ahmed were also present on this occasion.