The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) Condoles Death Of Its Leader

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:23 PM

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) condoles death of its leader

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has expressed deep sorrow overdemise of its National Board Member and former Chairman of APBF Khalid Rafiq, who was the Director ofHabib Rafiq (Pvt) Ltd

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) The All Pakistan business Forum (APBF) has expressed deep sorrow overdemise of its National board Member and former Chairman of APBF Khalid Rafiq, who was the Director ofHabib Rafiq (Pvt) Ltd.

APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi and President Syed Maaz Mahmood, in their condolence message, prayedthat may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to thebereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.APBF leadership said that whole businesscommunity is with the deceased family in this time of grief.

Different other trade bodies' leaders and headshave also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Mr. Khalid Rafiq, who was a valuableand highly respected member of the APBF.

