The Ambassador of Japan Inaugurates a School in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan,Kuninori Matsuda, inaugurated a Primary school in Union Council RehanWala of district Nankana Sahib which was built with the financial assistance of worth US $ 90,535 provided by the Government of Japan to Rural Community Development Society (RCDS), a local development organization.The inauguration ceremony was held in the newly constructed building of the primary school in MandiFaizabad, Union Council RehanWala on Monday 21 October.

H.

E. Mr. Kuninori Matsuda, members of RCDS, school children and community representatives attended the inauguration ceremony.Talking to the ceremony audience,. Kuninori Matsuda congratulated the RCDS for completing the project in a professional way.

He expressed his hope that both the parents and school management will work together and ensure their children take full advantage of this newly learning opportunity. Japan will continue to support the people of Pakistan to improve their living standards, said Ambassador Matsuda.