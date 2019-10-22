The Americana Group, signs a MoU with Punjab Skills Development Fund

Middle East's largest restaurants group, TheAmericana Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PunjabSkills Development Fund (PSDF) with the aim of hiring trained workforcefrom Punjab for their Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) business division,that operates 1,800 restaurants in the Region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Middle East's largest restaurants group, TheAmericana Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) with the aim of hiring trained workforcefrom Punjab for their Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) business division,that operates 1,800 restaurants in the Region.The agreement was signedbetween Sai Gandhi, Chief People Officer, Americana Group and Mr.

JawadKhan, Chief Executive Officer, PSDF at the Americana Group Head Office,Sharjah, UAE.Sai Gandhi, Chief People Officer, Americana Group said, "Ourpartnership with the Punjab Skills Development Fund is to attract youngtalent and grow our pipeline of talent in the Americana business.

"Jawad Khan, CEO, PSDF said, "PSDF is playing a leading role inpartnering with the best organizations in the Middle East and helping themmeet their skilled workforce needs from Pakistan.

After the successachieved with Atlantis The Palm and Rotana Groups in the hospitalitysector, PSDF is very proud to partner with The Americana Group and meettheir skills needs in the QSR space. We look forward to growing our mandatewith Americana in other areas of their business."--