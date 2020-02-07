The Annual Flower Exhibition to start February 24

The Annual Flower Exhibition being held since 1954 would begin spreading scents and hues from February 24 in H.M Khoja High School Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Annual Flower Exhibition being held since 1954 would begin spreading scents and hues from February 24 in H.M Khoja High school Nawabshah.

On the sidelines of annual event that would continue to February 29, sports competitions, science fair and other recreational activities would also be arranged to provide masses with entertainment and recreational activities along with learning.

A meeting, presided over, jointly, by Additional Director education Razi Khan Jamali and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah, Tarique Ali Solangi, reviewed arrangements in the regard on Friday and constituted different committees to carry out various tasks including finance, security, science, culture, press, stage and other aspects.

The committees were consisted of officers from departments of Revenue, Education, Forests, Social welfare, Information and other different departments.