The Appeal Of The January Conference In Honor Of Neutrality Is Recognized As The Document Of The 74Th Session Of The Un General Assembly

As is known, this year Turkmenistan is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of gaining the status of permanent Neutrality of the country. Since the beginning of the year, both in the country and abroad, conferences, forums, and exhibitions have been organized at various levels

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2020) As is known, this year Turkmenistan is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of gaining the status of permanent Neutrality of the country. Since the beginning of the year, both in the country and abroad, conferences, forums, and exhibitions have been organized at various levels.

So, on January 14 of this year, the International Conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” was successfully held in Ashgabat, in which President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated.

The event was also attended by numerous representatives of international organizations, journalists and diplomats, who found an opportunity to discuss the importance of the policy of Neutrality in terms of promoting peace, stability and security in the world.

The conference ended with an Appeal by its participants to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. This Appeal was recognized as a document of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and published in the official languages of the UN.