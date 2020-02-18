UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Appeal Of The January Conference In Honor Of Neutrality Is Recognized As The Document Of The 74Th Session Of The Un General Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 11:58 AM

The Appeal Of The January Conference In Honor Of Neutrality Is Recognized As The Document Of The 74Th Session Of The Un General Assembly

As is known, this year Turkmenistan is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of gaining the status of permanent Neutrality of the country. Since the beginning of the year, both in the country and abroad, conferences, forums, and exhibitions have been organized at various levels

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2020) As is known, this year Turkmenistan is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of gaining the status of permanent Neutrality of the country. Since the beginning of the year, both in the country and abroad, conferences, forums, and exhibitions have been organized at various levels.

So, on January 14 of this year, the International Conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” was successfully held in Ashgabat, in which President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated.

The event was also attended by numerous representatives of international organizations, journalists and diplomats, who found an opportunity to discuss the importance of the policy of Neutrality in terms of promoting peace, stability and security in the world.

The conference ended with an Appeal by its participants to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. This Appeal was recognized as a document of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and published in the official languages of the UN.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Ashgabat Turkmenistan January Event

Recent Stories

Live coverage of PSL matches: Good news for PSL Lo ..

2 minutes ago

Death tolls rises to nine due to mysterious gas in ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE poised to start new chapter in supporting wome ..

11 hours ago

Al Wahda secure valuable 1-0 win over Iraq&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.