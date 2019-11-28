(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) The Supreme Court has adjourned till 1 pm the hearinig on petition regardinig extension in tenure of Army Chief's tenure, with directions to the government to submit written reply that the legislation would be done on this matter within six months period.

A three-member full bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa heard the case. Farogh Naseem, the former law minister, represented Army Chief in the case. Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah are the other members of the bench.

"The appointment will be illegal if legislation is not done within six months time," the CJP observed while taking up the case.

The bench also directed the AGP to ensure that there no mention of court in the summary and that the summary should make sure of no mention of duration of extension. The summary should also make sure of removal of salary and incenstives, the bench further said. It also observed: "We want all to be part of record," the bench observed.

It may be mentioned here that the government prepared summary and notification for the third time to justify extension of incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The bench is expected to announce its short order today as the hearing has been adjourned till 1 pm.