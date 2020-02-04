The apprehensions of friendly countries over Kuala Lumpur Summit stand alleviated: Prime Minister

Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed on working together to deal with the challenges facing Muslim Ummah

Putrajaya (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed on working together to deal with the challenges facing Muslim Ummah.A delegation level talks took place between Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Trade, investment, Industry and diverse areas came under discussion during the meeting. Later a one on one meeting was held between two premiers.Addressing a joint press conference later Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said comprehensive talks took place with PM Imran Khan on mutual cooperation.

Exchanges of delegations at different level and visits were agreed upon during the talks. It was reiterated to further solidify bilateral ties.He held bolstering cooperation in the fields of defence and education was also agreed upon.

It was also agreed that bilateral trade be enhanced by removing trade barriers.Mahathir Mohamad said we also discussed the current situation in Muslim Ummah including the Palestine. He said we have agreed to increase the collaborative efforts to uphold the true values of islam and promote the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.The two sides also signed an extradition treaty.PM Imran Khan said Pakistan and Malaysia are close to each other traditionally.

The visit is aimed at promoting bilateral ties between the two countries. The future of cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in the areas of defence, education and trade is bright. It is our endeavor that relations between Pakistan and Malaysia are strengthened in diverse sectors.

Citing to Occupied Kashmir PM Imran Khan said Occupied Kashmir has turned into the largest jail in the world since the last six months.

The situation in the valley is highly grave. India is threatening Malaysia for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir cause.He went on to say that the apprehensions of friendly countries have been allayed about next Kuala Lumpur Summit because its objective was not to divide Muslim Ummah.

I felt sorrow over not participating in next Kuala Lumpur Summit . I want to assure that Pakistan relations with any country have not been bedeviled.One of our friendly countries felt that next Kuala Lumpur Summit is tantamount to divide Ummah which was wrong.He underlined that the Muslims should together struggle against Islamophobia and the problems facing Muslim Ummah.He held the concerns of the friendly countries now stand alleviated and Pakistan will work along with other stake holders to set up tv channel and other projects.He underscored that Pakistan and Malaysia are working together to project the real image of Islam.I will do participate in Kuala Lumpur Summit next year and due to it Pakistan relations with other countries will not be affected.He remarked motive behind his visit to Malaysia is to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.We thank Malaysian PM over expressing his stance on Occupied Kashmir, he said adding if India scales down the volume of trade with Malaysia for talking about Kashmir then we will make up for this deficiency.