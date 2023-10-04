Open Menu

The Army Chief's Monitoring Of All Operations Including Smuggling, Dollar Hoarding And Participation In Federal And Provincial Leadership Meetings Will Determine The New Direction. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 04:06 PM

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoarding and participation in federal and provincial leadership meetings will determine the new direction. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Actions against mafias who brutally loot the resources of the nation are welcome. A process of transparent accountability is a guarantee of progress. Information Secretary Q-League Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Sep , 2023) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hassan has said that the direct operation of the army against people involved in dollar hoarders, smuggling, and other crimes will produce fruitful results.He said that any new set-up will be of no use until economic reforms.

He said we first of all need to formulate concrete measures to remedy the problems.The rule of law and delivery of immediate justice to the grass root level is the only way out of crises.

he said The army chief's monitoring of all operations and participation in federal and provincial leadership meetings will determine the new direction.

Related Topics

Army Punjab Dollar Muslim All

Recent Stories

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

23 minutes ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

38 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

53 minutes ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

53 minutes ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha

16 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Dubai Family Busines ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Dubai Family Business Management Programme

16 hours ago
 Chad&#039;s Transitional Military Council Leader v ..

Chad&#039;s Transitional Military Council Leader visits UAE Field Hospital in Am ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan