Actions against mafias who brutally loot the resources of the nation are welcome. A process of transparent accountability is a guarantee of progress. Information Secretary Q-League Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Sep , 2023) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hassan has said that the direct operation of the army against people involved in dollar hoarders, smuggling, and other crimes will produce fruitful results.He said that any new set-up will be of no use until economic reforms.

He said we first of all need to formulate concrete measures to remedy the problems.The rule of law and delivery of immediate justice to the grass root level is the only way out of crises.

he said The army chief's monitoring of all operations and participation in federal and provincial leadership meetings will determine the new direction.