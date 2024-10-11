Open Menu

The Arrival Of The Saudi Minister Of Investment And The Investment Of Investors In Pakistan Will Lead To Stability In The Economy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 02:41 PM

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors in Pakistan will lead to stability in the economy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

The nation will soon benefit from the fruits of SIFC efforts of Army Chief General Asim Munir. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan paid tribute to Army Chief General Asim Munir for his special efforts to restore the economy and said that Pakistan Army is the real protector and guarantor of security of the country.

He said that whenever a crisis situation occurred in the country, the military leadership never left the nation alone.He said that Army Chief General Asim Munir put national security first in his priorities Due to this, the tendency of foreign investors to Pakistan increased tremendously.

In this context, the arrival and investment of Saudi ministers and investors in Pakistan will lead to stability in the economy.

