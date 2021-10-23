The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds a condolence reference in the memory of Abdul Bari Khan Ghouri, the senior programme manager of the Arts Council in the Jaun Elia Lawn

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a condolence reference of the council's employee Abdul Bari Khan Ghouri who passed away recently due to cardiac arrest

Grieving over the death of Mr Ghouri, president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said his death is my personal loss, he was an honest and hardworking man. He was a real "Ghouri" as his name. He had all the qualities of a ruler dynasty. He would fight for me with the people who would say negative things for me. He added, "I announce to pay the salary of Abdul Bari to his family every month"

Joint Secretary of the Arts Council Mr Asjad Bukhari said, A connection built with Bari eventually with time, I also reprimanded him a few times but he was a lively man who never gets offended. "He voluntarily worked in the council for 7 years. Later when he got appointed as a senior programme manager he performed his duty amazingly till he died" he added.

Speaking in the event the executive director of the Arts Council Nadeem Zafar said, I had an eight years old relationship with him. We spend more time in the office than in our homes so we are very connected to each other. We share joys and sorrows together. Bari himself was a loving man who used to greet everyone with a smile.



Recalling the memories Bari's colleague Shahida Kanwal Khursheed said "Two days right before his death I met him in the office and we had lunch together, I did not know this is for the last time. Since he got appointed we were sharing the same office, his death is no less than a shock for me.

Paying the condolence Shamim Alam former executive director of the council said when I retired he took over as the programme manager as far as I can see he was an honest and courageous man. He was shattered after the death of his two young sons. He endured the shock of losing his sons but still did his job well.

The Son of Abdul Bari, Abdul Raheem Khan Ghouri said Abdul Rahim Ghauri said that in 2014, I joined the Council as an employee, Mr. Ahmad Shah gave me the opportunity to work in the Arts Council, working in the same institution strengthened my relationship with my father. I feel like my dad is still here.

Including the governing body member Saadat Hassan Jaffery, Kashif Grami, Iqbal Lateef, Nazar Hussain, Jahangir Saeed, Khalid Danish, Nasir Khan, Mehmood Khan, Imran Javed, Kosar Rizvi, Tayyaba Mateen, G.M Banglani, Saleem Qureshi, Sattar Mandra, Younas Memon, Sajid Ali also paid condolence to the Bari's family and recalled their memories.