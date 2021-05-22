UrduPoint.com
The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Is Now Providing Covid-19 Vaccination Facility To The Members Of Karachi Press Club.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:20 PM

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is now providing covid-19 vaccination facility to the members of Karachi Press Club.

"The journalist community along with their families can get vaccinated in the Arts Council's vaccination Center" said President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi is providing facility to the members of Karachi Press Club, including women and men related to electronic and print media and their family members above 30 years of age, to get vaccinated against Corona virus in Arts Council.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, while talking to Press Club Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and representatives of journalist's organizations, said that the Arts Council's Vaccination Center has been set up only for the members of the Arts Council and now it has been decided to provide this facility to the journalist community also so can easily ge themselves vaccinated along with their family members.
Members can get themselves vaccinated between 10 am till 4 pm from Monday to Saturday whereas the center will remain closed on Sundays.

