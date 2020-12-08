UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:56 PM

The Arts Councils who are not working for the promotions of art, should come and learn how to serve the arts and literature from the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, The Lahore Arts Council is only in the business of making money- Sohail Ahmed

"After coming to Karachi I realize that there is a big difference between the Arts Council of Lahore and Karachi

"After coming to Karachi I realize that there is a big difference between the Arts Council of Lahore and Karachi. The Lahore Council is fully commercialized and is in the business of making money whereas Karachi Arts Council is taking steps for the promotion of art and culture which is commendable" Said prominent actor Sohail Ahmed while talking to the media.


Further speaking he said the cultural festivals like the Aalmi Urdu Conference spread energy and positivity among the nation and I congratulate Mohammad Ahmed Shah for organizing such a wonderful conference. This conference has proved that there are still people who love Urdu and the government should also pay attention to this.
With the name of Karachi, the only that used to come to my mind was “Sea” but now the name of Ahmed Shah will also come to my mind as now there is an ocean of literature also.

