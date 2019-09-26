UrduPoint.com
The Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Joins Digital Youth Summit 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:44 PM

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has joined the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) as a community partner for the 2019 edition of Digital Youth Summit scheduled to be held on from Sept 27 to 29 in Peshawar

Featuring prominent names in the tech industry, the Digital Youth Summit (DYS) is a technology focused conference that takes place annually in Peshawar. The summit aims at bringing together "the next generation of digital innovators in Pakistan" and typically attracts three types of audiences: tech industry leaders from Pakistan and abroad, the budding start-up community and young people looking to network, learn and be inspired.

Featuring prominent names in the tech industry, the Digital Youth Summit (DYS) is a technology focused conference that takes place annually in Peshawar. The summit aims at bringing together "the next generation of digital innovators in Pakistan" and typically attracts three types of audiences: tech industry leaders from Pakistan and abroad, the budding start-up community and young people looking to network, learn and be inspired.

As a community partner, ACCA will contribute by powering the conversations with its award-winning thought leadership and insights.

ACCA member and Executive Director at Deloitte, Asmat Ullah will lead a high profile panel discussion on the topic 'Digital Payments: the $40 billion opportunity' to propose a roadmap on how to supercharge financial inclusion in the country using cutting-edge digital technologies.

Speaking at the conference, Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan said, "It's a continuation of ACCA's commitment to supporting the start-up ecosystem in Pakistan and we'll continue supporting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board with its mission of promoting Information Technology (IT), IT-enabled Services (ITeS) and IT-enabled Education (ITeE) in the province to create jobs, improve public services and attract investment."

