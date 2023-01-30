UrduPoint.com

The Attack On Iranian Defence Installations In Isfahan Is A Matter Of Concern For Muslim Countries.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 02:03 PM

Israel and the Israeli lobby are working day and night to create problems for the Muslim Ummah and to weaken the Islamic states by promoting an atmosphere of chaos. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an a press release that instability in Islamic states is the top priority of Zionist states.

We strongly condemn to sabotage peace.

He said that the attack on Iranian defence installations in Asfahan is a matter of concern for Muslim countries. He further said that Israel and the Israeli lobby are trying day and night to create problems for the Muslim Ummah and to weaken the Islamic states by promoting an atmosphere of chaos.

