The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern for Muslim countries.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an a press release that instability in Islamic states is the top priority of Zionist states.

We strongly condemn to sabotage peace.

He said that the attack on Iranian defence installations in Asfahan is a matter of concern for Muslim countries. He further said that Israel and the Israeli lobby are trying day and night to create problems for the Muslim Ummah and to weaken the Islamic states by promoting an atmosphere of chaos.