The audio and video leaks related to the judiciary are very worrying. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Videos and audio evidence are creating serious confusion about the alleged mishandling of the courts. A high-level inquiry by the Chief Justice and the setting up of a High Commission of Inquiry is inevitable.PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2023) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an ongoing press release that Pakistan is currently suffering from a severe economic and political crisis.

He said that in these unfavorable circumstances, the audios and video statements related to the senior judges of the judiciary are creating a critical situation.

The audios and video statements related to the judiciary are worthy of concern.also creating deficiency,Ordinary people die fighting cases in courts while their decisions hang on to their second or third generation.