The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the region will change the destiny of the region. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

At the global level, there is a competitive atmosphere in economic development at this time.To guarantee the best economy and prosperity, it's very necessary for the political parties to come up with a Charter of Economic Solution.Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 Dec, 2022) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that stability in the economy is the most important need of the hour for a prosperous and stable state.He said that the strict implementation of FATF recommendations had yielded positive results and appreciated the efforts of country's defence institutions globally.

As a result, Pakistan got out of the gray list and joined the white list.He said that in view of the rapidly changing situation at the global level, the axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the region will change the destiny of the region.

China has emerged as an economic superpower.

Stakeholders should speed up work on pending projects with like-minded countries in the region, especially China and Iran, keeping the ideas of the state ahead of politics.CPEC projects and Pak-Iran gas pipeline will revolutionize Pakistan's energy sector.

He said that India is currently importing petroleum products despite sanctions from Iran and Russia.We also have to ignore Western pressure to promote trade in the region. Keeping aside politics on the subject of national interests, thinking about the state is the need of the hour.