Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:40 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Nov, 2021) In collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Folk and Heritage Committee and Sindh Graduates Association (Women's Branch), renowned writer Madad Ali Sindhi’s book "Allama II Qazi" was launched at Hasina Moin Hall, in which Provincial Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Secretary Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Dr.

Sulaiman Sheikh, Rafiq Ahmed Jafri, and eminent writers also expressed their views. Provincial Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Madad Ali Sindhi’s book is a great and historic achievement.

Before that, there was no book available on Qazi Sahib, millions of his wishes are still there in the form of you people. He said that through this book I know many interesting things; he has come to know many interesting things before and after the establishment of Pakistan on the political scene.

Did a lot of work that is not illustrated. Expressing her views, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said that it is very surprising for me that 74 years have passed since Pakistan became independent.

The first book on Allama II Qazi has come out today, Qazi Sahib was a very bound man of principles and time, he received basic education in Arabic and Persian house, he congratulated Madad Ali Sindhi and appreciated his efforts.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that it took a long time to write the book of Allama II Qazi but provincial culture minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and secretary education Ghulam Akbar Leghari deserve congratulations for its publication due to which this book is in the hands of you people today, he thanked all those who participated in the event including President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah.


Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Chairman, Folk, and Heritage Committee said that Allama I I Qazi is the name of a brand. Dr. Khalida Somro, Rafiq Ahmed Jafri, Dr. Yasmin Qazi, Hassan Bhutto, Dr. Qazi Khadim, Dr. Sulaiman Sheikh also expressed their views at the event.

