The Book “Yeh Roshni Fareb Hai” Launhed At PAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi organized a ceremony on Saturday, in which a poetry book titled “Yeh Roshni Fareb Hai” by famous writer and critic Sajjad Ahmed Lakha, was launched. The event was presided over by Dr. Waheed Ahmed whereas Prof. Dr. Ravish Nadeem was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, the Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain mentioned that Sajjad Lakha has a unique identity in poetry. Lakha, after his journey of journalism has shaped his thoughts into verses and poems.

Remarkably, his skill in composing poetry is exceptional in both Punjabi and urdu languages, he said.

Dr. Waheed Ahmed commented that Sajjad Lakha’s poetry was a reflection of contemporary imagery, highlighting human issues in his work. Professor Dr. Ravish Nadeem also paid tribute to the writer and said that Lakha’s poetry aligns with his conscience making his subjects a matter of thoughtful discussion. The ceremony saw a large attendance from the twin cities.

