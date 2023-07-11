Open Menu

'The Brook' Delegates Meet Livestock Officials To Discuss Safety Of Horses, Donkeys, Mules

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

The Pakistani and foreign delegates from The Brook, a British organization campaigning for better welfare and care of horses, donkeys and mules, held a meeting with senior officers of Livestock South Punjab at the Director Livestock Office, Multan on Tuesday

The meeting was chaired by Director General Livestock South Punjab Dr. Mahmood Ijaz Gursi.

Director Livestock Multan Division Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti gave a briefing about the agreement reached between the Department of Livestock South Punjab and The Brook.

Talking to the media at the end of the meeting, DG Livestock said that the British Charity, The Brook, works to improve the welfare and care of horses, donkeys, and mules.

Usually, the owners of horses, donkeys, and mules abuse these animals. They load more weight on them and don't care about food and water. And if these animals get sick, the owners show laziness in treatment, he added.

The Brook gives the same message that these animals should not be oppressed and should be handled well because if these animals are right, their employment will also be right.

The Livestock Department is working side by side with The Brook in the treatment and legislation for the welfare and care of horses, donkeys, and mules.

The Pakistani and foreign delegation of The Brook includes Dr Javed Iqbal Gondal, Catherine Evy and Daniel Gallagher.

