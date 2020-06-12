UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Budget Deficit Would Be Recorded At Rs 3.437 Trillion During The Fiscal Year 2020-21: Federal Minister Hammad Azhar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

The budget deficit would be recorded at Rs 3.437 trillion during the fiscal year 2020-21: Federal Minister Hammad Azhar

The minister said against the total Rs 7.137 trillion federal expenditures, the budget deficit would be recorded at Rs 3.437 trillion during the fiscal year 2020-21, which was 7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) while the primary balance would remain at 0.5 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The minister said against the total Rs 7.137 trillion Federal expenditures, the budget deficit would be recorded at Rs 3.437 trillion during the fiscal year 2020-21, which was 7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) while the Primary balance would remain at 0.5 percent.

He said the provision of relief to the vulnerable and deserving segments of the society was the government's priority. The funds for Ehsaas Programme had been increased from Rs 187 billion last year to Rs 208 billion for the current year.

Likewise, he said, the government set aside Rs 179 billion for provision of subsidies on energy, food and others to ensure relief was given to low income people. The targeted subsidy would be provided to the deserving segment of the society, he added.

Hammad Azhar said the government also intended to review the National Finance Commission and fulfill its commitment that were made at the merger of erstwhile FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said effective measures had also been taken to enhance remittances, improve railway infrastructure, promote e-governance, and provide funds for the welfare of artists.

The minister said the allocations for Higher education Commission had also been increased from Rs 59 billion to Rs 64 billion, while the government allocated Rs 55 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 32 billion for Gilgit Baltistan, and Rs 56 billion for the merged districts of KP. In addition, the Sindh and Balochistan provinces would be given Rs 19 billion and Rs 10 billion respectively.

He said the government would try to enhance revenue collection without any change in the existing taxes.

For providing relief to the construction industry, he said, the government would provide resources for the New Pakistan Housing Project.

The minister said the special programmes launched on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, including Kamyab Jawan Programme, Sehat Card and Billion Tree Tsunami Programme would continue while the government would take austerity measures and reduce its expenditures.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Gilgit Baltistan Turkish Lira Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC From Government Industry Billion Housing

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.