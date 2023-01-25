The Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctions 20 plots worth over Rs 32.50 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has so far sold 20 plots worth over Rs 32.50 billion during the ongoing open auction, which would continue till January 26.

"The authority is getting overwhelming response as a large number of investors took part during the second day of the auction," said the CDA in a news release.

The open auction of the plots, supervised by a committee headed by Member Finance of CDA, will continue till January 26 here at Jinnah Convention Centre.

The auction committee included CDA's Member State, Member Planning and Design, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director State Management-II and Director Finance.

The CDA said that the committee had made effective arrangements to ensure a transparent and competitive environment for conducting the auction.